VBGCQ & Queens Council on the Arts Announces Merger for a Brighter Future 

General News

Left to right: Variety Boys & Girls Club President of the Board of Directors Walter Sanchez, Queens Council on the Arts President of the Board of Trustees Frank ‘Turtle’ Raffaele, and VBGCQ CEO Costa Constantinides. Photo: Courtesy of QCA and VBCGQ

ASTORIA – On March 18, the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) announced a potential merger where the Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) will become part of the Variety family. The QCA has been a beacon for the arts here in the borough of Queens providing services to the community since 1966. This new merger will provide QCA with the resources and support necessary to continue their great work into the future. Variety Boys and Girls Club will provide a shared CEO model along with staffing, financial and organizational support as QCA joins the Variety family of organizations.

The VBGCQ is the largest youth development organization in Western Queens, serving more than 4,000 young people every year. An anchor in the Astoria/Long Island City community since 1955, VBGCQ offers children a safe haven to learn, play, and grow into tomorrow’s leaders. The Club’s 30,000 square foot facility is open to the community seven days a week and includes an indoor swimming pool, makerspace lab, computer room, teaching kitchen, gym, auditorium, art studio, dance studio, film studio, and outdoor playground. While the Club has evolved over time to meet the changing needs of our community, its founding mission remains the same: to make a difference in the lives of young people and enable all children — especially those who need us most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible New Yorkers.

VBGCQ also announces the revival of the Middle School/High School to Arts School program where students in the borough of Queens will be given the opportunity to receive free mentorship and assistance in creating their high school and middle school professional portfolios. This program saves families thousands of dollars in expensive art lessons helping to give every child in Queens access to their art dreams at no cost. There are also plans for additional programs to support artists in various artistic realms.

“We are excited to merge QCA into the Variety family providing long term support for young artists throughout Queens. Every young person who has dreams of becoming an artist deserves the resources and support they need to make those dreams a reality. The merger we have drawn up today will help them reach for the stars and become the artists of the 21st century. QCA has been a leader in the arts world for almost sixty years and we here at VBGCQ look forward to ensuring it continues to be here for the next 100, “ said VBGCQ CEO Costa Constantinides.

“Congratulations to the teams at both VBGCQ and QCA,” said New York State Senator Kristen Gonzalez “Both organizations have a long history of improving the lives of my constituents in Western Queens. I look forward to this merger, which will give even more young artists in my district access to resources that will help them learn and grow.”

“Congratulations to the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens and Queens Council on the Arts on their merger. This union will ensure that young people have equitable access to the arts in the world’s borough for years to come, building an even more inclusive and vibrant Queens,” said Assembly Member Zohran K. Mamdani.

“Congratulations to Costa Constantinides and the team at Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) for this exciting new merger with Queens Council on the Arts (QCA). In my district, VBGCQ has supported enriching arts and after-school programming at P.S./I.S. 78, where students participated in theater, sports, and STEM,” said Council Member Julie Won. “This partnership between two longstanding Queens institutions will ensure that even more of our scholars have access to arts programming, resources, and support to nurture their creativity. Thank you to Costa, VBGCQ, and QCA for your partnership in fostering our children’s growth and learning.”

“Merging the two organizations brings together rich history and vibrant resources,” said Walter Sanchez, Variety Boys & Girls Club President of the Board of Directors. “The vision of our boards are quite similar. On behalf of the board at Variety, we welcome QCA into our family.”

“I am overjoyed at our merger with the Variety Boys and Girls Club. QCA has provided transformative support for Queens artists for over half a century and this partnership with Variety will ensure that we will continue to champion the rich cultural landscape of The World’s Borough for many decades to come. I greatly appreciate Walter and Costa having the vision to continue the amazing work started by Ms. Jeanne Dale Katz in 1966 and expanded on by countless QCA team members and leadership – most notably Hoong Yee Krakauer.” said Frank ‘Turtle’ Raffaele, QCA President of the Board of Trustees.