March 28, 2023

Vassy Wins Electronic Dance Music Award (EDMA) Award

March 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek-Australian artist Vassy is the first woman to win an Electronic Dance Music Award (EDMA), gaining that recognition in the ‘Icon’ category. (Photo Twitter/@VASSY)

Greek-Australian artist Vassy is the first woman to win an Electronic Dance Music Award (EDMA), gaining that recognition in the ‘Icon’ category.

“Vassy expressed her disbelief and gratitude upon receiving the award, noting that she hails from a small remote town in Australia and never imagined achieving such a prestigious honor,” as was reported youredm.com.

“As a singer/songwriter in the male-dominated dance industry, Vassy is proud to have remained true to herself and to have shown other artists and women that authenticity is key to success. She hopes that her win will inspire others to pursue their dreams and break down barriers in the music industry,” the article noted, adding that, “Vassy’s unique approach to dance music has earned her a devoted fan base and critical acclaim. Her dedication to authenticity and individuality has made her a role model for aspiring artists around the world. With this historic win, Vassy has cemented her status as a true icon in the dance music community.”

Youredm.com “had the chance to catch up with her and ask those all important questions after receiving the EDMA award in Miami.” The full interview can be read at: https://www.youredm.com/2023/03/28/vassy-recognised-as-icon-in-music-with-edma-award.

 

(Material from youredm.com was used in this article.)

