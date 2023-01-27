Vasilopita Was Cut at Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church

General News

Fr. Jason Dickey, presiding priest of the Kimisis tis Theotokou community, cuts the Vasilopita as one of the children from St. Basil Academy waits for a piece. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter #158 and Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church held its annual Vasilopita Luncheon with the staff and children from St. Basil Academy on January 22, sponsored by the wonderful Ladies Philoptochos. The proceeds raised were donated to the academy. Congratulations to Anesti Karpalis who won the coin in the Vasilopita on behalf of the community’s chanters and church employees, and congratulations to all the raffle prize winners.