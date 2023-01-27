x

January 27, 2023

Vasilopita Was Cut at Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church

January 27, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Poughkeepsie Vasilopita2
Fr. Jason Dickey, presiding priest of the Kimisis tis Theotokou community, cuts the Vasilopita as one of the children from St. Basil Academy waits for a piece. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter #158 and Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church held its annual Vasilopita Luncheon with the staff and children from St. Basil Academy on January 22, sponsored by the wonderful Ladies Philoptochos. The proceeds raised were donated to the academy. Congratulations to Anesti Karpalis who won the coin in the Vasilopita on behalf of the community’s chanters and church employees, and congratulations to all the raffle prize winners.

Presbytera Theofanos presents a piece of Vasilopita to a staff member from St. Basil Academy. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter #158 President Stephen J. Miller, George Roussos, and Nick Anastation welcome the staff and children from St. Basil Academy. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

 

