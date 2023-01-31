Vasilopita and Fellowship – ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’ Host Gathering in Athens

General News

Flanked by members of the Board Spiros Galifas and Barbara Galifou, Othonas Theofanous, President of the ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’, greets the Vasilopita guests in Athens. (Photo TNH/Constantine S. Sirigos)

ATHENS – Mirroring gatherings during the first month of the year of Hellenes all over the world, in the homeland and the Diaspora, the ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’, the beloved Cyclades island, hosted a Vasilopita cutting and luncheon on January 29.

The guests – those with roots on Siphnos and those who have adopted her – gathered at the delightful La Sioree de Votanique restaurant in Athens and were warmly welcomed and thanked for their support by Othonas Theofanous.

As the president of the society that is a model of activism and cultural advancement for localities all over Greece, he revealed the secret of their success in a single heartfelt declaration: “I also want to thank the members of the Board of Directors – we are a team. For one-and-a-half years we have been doing our best for our village.”

In 2022 the Society presented two concerts and exhibitions and Theofanous announced that planning is in place for a lively 2023 as well, beginning with a wonderful communal Pascha celebration for residents and visitors at the Old Schoolhouse in Kastro on Easter Sunday, April 16.

One of the highlights of the gathering – in addition to the fellowship and the food – was young Margarita Thomopoulos’ recital of a ‘kalanta’ poem written by Theofanous singing the praises of the island.