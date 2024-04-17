Vasilis Panagopoulos Says His Vasilis Restaurant in Buffalo The Original

x

BUFFALO – There are Greek restaurants in Buffalo that have the name of Vasilis Panagopoulos but he said that the opening of The Original Vasilis Restaurant is the only one that still owns and is proud of it.

The others have been sold and not operated by him, he told Buffalo Rising. “That’s why I put ‘The Original’ on the sign,” said Vasilis, who has opened 25 restaurants so far. “This is a family owned business. I opened it with my wife Chrys and my kids.”

https://www.buffalorising.com/2024/04/vasilis-downtown-an-og-of-greek-food-in-buffalo/

He opened his first eatery in the city in 1983 and worked in Greek restaurants. “But it was my mother who taught me how to cook real Greek food. Dinners were too complicated, so I decided to focus on breakfast and lunch,” he said.

“I also keep it simple. Instead of doing all sorts of wraps, I make one wrap – it’s the best, just like you find in Greece.  The most important thing that my mother taught me was to be consistent,” he said.

