Vasilis Kourniotis Will Reopen Woody’s Pub in Essex, Maryland, Add Greek

Seven months after Woody’s Pub Grub in Essex, Maryland closed, it’s coming back with the same name but under the management of Vasilis Kanaras Kourniotis, who announced the news on Greek Independence Day.

He had run the former Crabby Greek restaurant in downtown Towson, said WMAR, but it fell victim to the pandemic along with many others. “Coronavirus killed us. It wasn’t about our food,” he told the station in 2022. “I was in an office building and everybody was working from home and all my clientele left.”

He tried to reopen it in Glen Burnie but was stymied by bureaucracy. “Because Anne Arundel County does things and works at such a snail’s pace, my wife and I decided to just give this Glen Burnie location up,” Kourniotis said on Facebook.

Kourniotis plans to keep about 90 percent of Woody’s old menu. He will add a few Greek dishes and what he calls his Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, which should be easy for a crabby Greek.