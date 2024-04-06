x

April 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Vasilis Kourniotis Will Reopen Woody’s Pub in Essex, Maryland, Add Greek

April 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-05 183215
(Photo: https://www.woodyspubmd.com/)

Seven months after Woody’s Pub Grub in Essex, Maryland closed, it’s coming back with the same name but under the management of Vasilis Kanaras Kourniotis, who announced the news on Greek Independence Day.

He had run the former Crabby Greek restaurant in downtown Towson, said WMAR, but it fell victim to the pandemic along with many others. “Coronavirus killed us. It wasn’t about our food,” he told the station in 2022. “I was in an office building and everybody was working from home and all my clientele left.”

He tried to reopen it in Glen Burnie but was stymied by bureaucracy. “Because Anne Arundel County does things and works at such a snail’s pace, my wife and I decided to just give this Glen Burnie location up,” Kourniotis said on Facebook.

Kourniotis plans to keep about 90 percent of Woody’s old menu. He will add a few Greek dishes and what he calls his Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, which should be easy for a crabby Greek.

RELATED

Events
Greece’s National Holiday at Annunciation of Easton, PA

EASTON, PA – The community of the Annunciation of the Theotokos in the town of Easton, PA, celebrated the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution.

General News
Harry Psaros Shares His Book ‘From Struggle to Strength’ with TNH
General News
In New Brunswick, NJ, Taka Taka Brings Really Fast Food, Greek Style

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

April Nor’easter With Heavy, Wet Snow Pounds Northeast, Knocks Out Power to Hundreds of Thousands

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at one point.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ever since the Federal Reserve signaled last fall that it was likely done raising interest rates, Wall Street traders, economists, car buyers, would-be homeowners — pretty much everyone — began obsessing over a single question: When will the Fed start cutting rates? But now, with the U.

CAIRO (AP) — Two basic mistakes, according to the Israeli military.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal trial is set to begin, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case.

The impact of music on mental health is an intriguing and extensively discussed topic, as numerous studies have analyzed how music affects mood, perception, and human behavior.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.