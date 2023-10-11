Varoufakis Won’t Condemn Hamas Terror Attack on Israel, Blames Europe

Politics

ATHENS- Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the DiEM25 party that failed to get back into Parliament wouldn’t denounce the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel that killed hundreds and took civilians hostage.

Varoufakis, who left the then Radical Left SYRIZA to form his own party, stood with the Palestinians and suggested Hamas’ attack was a justified response against Israel and that killing civilians was necessary.

“Those who try very hard to extract from people like me and DiEM25 a condemnation of the attack by the Hamas guerrillas will never get it,” he said in an interview shown on X.

“And they will never get it for a very simple reason. Those who care about humans without any discrimination, those who care equally about a Jew and an Arab, must ask themselves a very simple question: what exactly is their idea of the cessation of hostilities? That Palestinians are going to lay down their arms and go back into the largest open-air prison in the world where they are constantly suffocated by the apartheid state?”

Varoufakis compared Hamas to the African National Congress’ armed wing uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) which was founded by Nelson Mandela and which also “killed innocent civilians.”

He said that, “Any human being living under apartheid at some point will either die a terrible silent death or rebel and take some innocent people with them,” explaining his rationale.

“The criminals here are not Hamas … the criminals are Europeans,” Varoufakis charged, “for keeping our mouths shut” while Palestinians were being killed and not Israelis.

Stefanos Kasselakis, the newly-elected leader of the now SYRIZA Progressive Alliance, broke with the party’s former pro-Palestinian stance of the Leftists previous leader Alexis Tsipras, and denounced the terrorist attacks.

“Heinous acts by Hamas have come to light and should be investigated as war crimes,” he said, adding that the attack has damaged the security of Israelis and Palestinians and any prospect of restarting peace talks.

But he also blamed Israel for stifling the Palestinians and building settlements that displaced them as an agitating factor that brought frustration and anger and created a cauldron of hate against the Israelis.

“The prospect of a peaceful coexistence of the two states had been systematically undermined in the previous period by the illegal Israeli settlements, the continued occupation of Palestinian territories, and the escalating tension and attacks against Palestinian civilians,” he also said.