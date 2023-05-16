x

May 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Varoufakis: Top Three Parties in Greece Served Memoranda Policies

May 16, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΠΙΚΕΦΑΛΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΜΕΡΑ25 - ΣΥΜΜΑΧΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΡΗΞΗ ΓΙΑΝΗ ΒΑΡΟΥΦΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ (ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΣ ΡΑΠΑΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Yanis Varoufakis, head of MeRA25, speaks at Heraklion, Crete. (Stefanos Rapanis / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – MeRA25 leader Yianis Varoufakis explained his party’s pre-electoral maxim, “all could be different” after May 21, speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Tuesday.

Referring to the national ballot this coming Sunday, Varoufakis noted that it is possible for an electoral result to remove the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis while “preventing a government of so-called progressive policies from continuing to implement oligarchic policies.”

Varoufakis also slammed what he called the three pro-memoranda parties signed with Greece’s lenders – New Democracy, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and PASOK-KINAL – as parties that have operated without regard of the social majority’s needs, “while representing ideologies (liberalism, social democracy and the Left) which they have long abandoned.”

The MeRA25 leader also criticized SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who said in a TV interview broadcast on major channels that Varoufakis is instilling fear in people by his ‘Demetra’ electronic monetary transaction system. “I am saddened that a man with whom we jointly fought a good battle for our people -if only for a few months – has fallen so low,” Varoufakis said of Tsipras.

RELATED

Society
Four Arrested on Suspicion of Trafficking Refugees from Turkey to Greece

ATHENS - Four foreigner nationals were arrested by security officers of the Piraeus and Kimi port authorities, it was reported on Tuesday, on suspicion of transporting migrants from Türkiye to Greece and other European countries.

Politics
Mitsotakis: ND Represents ‘The Only Serious Proposal’ for Greece’s Governance
Politics
Tsipras: SYRIZA-PA Program ‘Fully Costed,’ Seeks to Dismantle System of Excessive Profits

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.