Varoufakis: Top Three Parties in Greece Served Memoranda Policies

Politics

ATHENS – MeRA25 leader Yianis Varoufakis explained his party’s pre-electoral maxim, “all could be different” after May 21, speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Tuesday.

Referring to the national ballot this coming Sunday, Varoufakis noted that it is possible for an electoral result to remove the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis while “preventing a government of so-called progressive policies from continuing to implement oligarchic policies.”

Varoufakis also slammed what he called the three pro-memoranda parties signed with Greece’s lenders – New Democracy, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and PASOK-KINAL – as parties that have operated without regard of the social majority’s needs, “while representing ideologies (liberalism, social democracy and the Left) which they have long abandoned.”

The MeRA25 leader also criticized SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who said in a TV interview broadcast on major channels that Varoufakis is instilling fear in people by his ‘Demetra’ electronic monetary transaction system. “I am saddened that a man with whom we jointly fought a good battle for our people -if only for a few months – has fallen so low,” Varoufakis said of Tsipras.