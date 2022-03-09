Varoufakis’ Tiny MeRA5 Party Loses Another Unhappy Lawmaker

Politics

ATHENS – Once the public face of Greece’s resistance against austerity measures as finance chief for SYRIZA, the influence of Yanis Varoufakis has dwindled to almost nothing.

His marginal MeRA25 party, that won only 9 seats in 2019 elections, is down to 7 after the departure of a disgruntled Angeliki Adamopoulou, who said she was quitting but would stay on in Parliament as an Independent.

Without giving specifics, she accused the party of changing from being “inclusive and pluralist” one to a “closed club of the elite,” in what was seen as an apparent shot at the often-aloof Varoufakis.

Responding to her decision, Varourakis tweeted that he wished Adamopoulou “every success in her new party, now that elections are in the air. On women’s day, we are on the streets for woman, not positions,” without explaining exactly what that meant.

But her departure came a week after Razem, the Polish electoral wing of DiEM25, the pan-European political movement that also includes MeRA25, unanimously voted to pull out of the alliance, as well as its Progressive International, over Varoufakis not taking a stance on Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“In the absence of an unequivocal declaration recognising Ukraine’s sovereignty and an absolute condemnation of Russian imperialism by the Progressive International and the Democracy in Europe 2025 Movement, Lewica Razem ends its cooperation with these organizations,” a Razem statement also said.