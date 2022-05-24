x

May 24, 2022

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Raises over $100K at Annual Gala

May 24, 2022
By Associated Press
Costa Constantinides, Walter Sanchez, Peter Vallone Sr., Tena Vallone, Paul Vallone, QBP Donovan Richards, and Paula Kirby
Costa Constantinides, Walter Sanchez, Peter Vallone Sr., Tena Vallone, Paul Vallone, QBP Donovan Richards, and Paula Kirby were among those at the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens annual gala. Photo: Courtesy of VBGCQ

ASTORIA, NY – Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) hosted their annual gala on May 18 and raised over $100,000 for programs. The event honored Queens Borough President Donovan Richards who received the George Skouras Award, Peter Vallone Senior who received the Judge Charles Vallone Award, Dr. Cameron Hernandez of Mount Sinai Queens who received the Albert “Cubby” R. Broccoli Award, and Paula Kirby of Plaxall who received the Ann Buehler Award.

Walter Sanchez, publisher at BQE Media and President of the VBGCQ Board, was inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with his son, John Sanchez, President of the VBGCQ Young Professionals Board. The night also honored the Staff of the Year, Treasure Hodge.

Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens CEO Costa Constantinides at the podium during the organization’s annual gala. Photo: Courtesy of VBGCQ

The evening was sponsored by Mega Contracting, the Vallone Family, Plaxall, JetBlue, Innovation Queens, Robotti Insurance, and Wildflower Studios. The silent auction featured items from the New York Mets, Museum of the Moving Image, Milkflower, The Row, Chef Moise, Noguchi Museum, Ample Hills Creamery, Alewife Brewing, Untapped NY & Behind the Scenes NY, JetBlue, NFL, Trattoria L’incontro, Ace Hotel, Disney, Cheesecake Factory, and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.

Artist Marco Santini was in attendance illustrating his iconic “One Love” painting. He asked guests what they value most and incorporated their words into the art. At the end of the night, the painting was auctioned off.

