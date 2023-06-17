Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Hosts Annual One Campaign Celebration

Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) hosted their annual One Campaign Celebration on June 16 that takes place during their month-long One Campaign to raise funds for afterschool programs. Photo: Courtesy of VBGCQ
ASTORIA – Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) hosted their annual One Campaign Celebration on June 16 that takes place during their month-long One Campaign to raise funds for afterschool programs. So far Variety has raised over $16,000 for their end of the fiscal year campaign.
The evening featured food from Katch Astoria, drinks and raffles generously donated by partners like the New York Mets, New York Islanders, Dorney Park, Steve Madden, Disney, Panera, New York Knicks and more. The One Campaign Celebration is an annual event during the final month of the fiscal year for the organization. The month-long One Campaign is a push to raise funds for Variety’s afterschool programs.
The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens is the largest youth development organization in Western Queens, serving more than 4,000 young people every year. An anchor in the Astoria/Long Island City community since 1955, VBGCQ offers children a safe haven to learn, play, and grow into tomorrow’s leaders. The Club’s 30,000 square foot facility is open to the community seven days a week and includes an indoor swimming pool, makerspace lab, computer room, teaching kitchen, gym, auditorium, art studio, dance studio, film studio, and outdoor playground. While the Club has evolved over time to meet the changing needs of our community, its founding mission remains the same: to make a difference in the lives of young people, and enable all children — especially those who need us most — to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible New Yorkers.
