x

July 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

VIDEO

Van Plunges into Sinkhole in NYC, Owner Later Drives Van Off

July 19, 2022
By Associated Press
tj
(Photo by YouTube via AP)

NEW YORK — Street repairs were underway Tuesday after a van fell into a giant sinkhole in the Bronx.

A sinkhole the length of three cars opened up on Radcliff Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood after heavy rains Monday. Videos that aired on local news stations show a white van tip over on its left side and then plunge into the huge hole.

The van’s owner told reporters at the scene that he wasn’t worried. “I’m all right,” he said. “Lose the van … it’s life.”

The sinkhole was being filled on Tuesday and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection was investigating the cause of the roadway collapse, department spokesperson Edward Timbers said.

Meanwhile, the van was hoisted out of the hole and set upright; the owner got in and drove it off, Timbers said.

RELATED

VIDEO
Santorini Experience Enters a New Era, September 23-25 

ATHENS – Santorini is making a dynamic comeback to the world of sports tourism this year, the ever-growing alternative form of tourism in Greece, bringing a new era to the Santorini Experience.

Society
Some Schools Build Affordable Housing to Retain Teachers
VIDEO
Loukoumi Foundation Hits a Home Run against Hunger with NY Mets Food Drive

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Van Plunges into Sinkhole in NYC, Owner Later Drives Van Off

NEW YORK — Street repairs were underway Tuesday after a van fell into a giant sinkhole in the Bronx.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings