Vamvakou Sport Summer Camp 2022

ATHENS – What are your plans for this summer? How do sports, astronomy, games, and educational activities set against the backdrop of the lush, green, natural landscape of Mount Parnon sound?

Vamvakou Revival invites kids ages 6-12 to participate in the Vamvakou Sport Summer Camp from June 20 to July 1.

Two weeks, 80 kids, a daily four-hour program, and plenty of Vamvakou sports experiences in nature. The program includes dance; team games including sports like mini soccer, handball, mini volleyball, and rowing; activities to cultivate motor skills, such as badminton, fencing, track-and-field, gymnastics, and table tennis; orienteering games; and creative activities, such as educational and visual arts programs and crafts. The event will conclude with a big celebration that will take place on July 1 as part of the Vamvakou Experience Festival, with many surprises in store for both participants and their parents.

Participating in the program is free. It is implemented in collaboration with the nonprofit Regeneration & Progress, with an exclusive grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of the Vamvakou Revival Initiative.

For more information and registration details, please visit the Vamvakou Revival website.