March 12, 2023

Vamvakou Mountain Run 2023

March 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Vamvakou Mountain Run 2023 (Photo: SNF)

ATHENS – A one-of-a-kind mountain race, the Vamvakou Mountain Run, will take place on Sunday June 11, 2023, on the slopes of Mount Parnon in the Greek region of Laconia, starting and finishing in the village of Vamvakou. Come and traverse gorges, forest roads, and hiking trails together, starting at an altitude of 950 meters and climbing up to 1600 meters through your choice of routes in an idyllic mountain landscape! This is the third time the run is being hosted by Vamvakou Revival as part of the efforts to bring new life to the village with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Last summer, more than 280 runners, mainly from Athens, Sparta, Kalamata, and Tripoli, rendezvoused in the village, and the Vamvakou Revival team eagerly welcomes them back this year this year. The athletes will travel the paths of Vamvakou on their choice of a demanding 28-kilometer or 7-kilometer route and finish in the village.

The Vamvakou Mountain Run is noncompetitive in nature, but official electronic times will be kept so that runners can know how they performed. The aim of the event is to encourage participation in outdoor activities and events while showcasing the natural wealth of the wider region, with visitors having the opportunity to experience the lush green paths of Parnon and the village of Vamvakou.

Stay tuned: registration opens soon! Find out more here.

Source: SNF

