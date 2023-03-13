x

Vamvakou Incubator Welcomes its First Cohort

March 13, 2023
By The National Herald
5-vi_kickoff_giannisgeorganes_1613
Vamvakou Incubator welcomes its first cohort. (Photo Vamvakou Revival/Giannis Georganes/via SNF)
VAMVAKOU – On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Vamvakou Incubator, based in the Greek mountain village of the same name, held the first meeting for participants in the inaugural cycle of its Business Support and Hosting Program.

The event marked both the start of the incubator and the establishment of a new business community that will unite creative forces at work in the Peloponnese.

From a total of 53 applications, 11 projects were accepted into the incubator. Through the Vamvakou Incubator, Vamvakou Revival is creating a model business and entrepreneurship center, a collaborative space for the development of ideas that will bring together passionate people, start-ups, and business groups that seek to contribute to the revitalization of the Greek countryside by building their own future through the implementation of a sustainable business idea.

Vamvakou Incubator welcomes its first cohort. (Photo Vamvakou Revival/Giannis Georganes/via SNF)
Vamvakou Incubator welcomes its first cohort. (Photo Vamvakou Revival/Giannis Georganes/via SNF)

The Vamvakou Incubator is part of the European Commission’s Peloponnesus Operational Program 2014-2020 and falls under the Priority Axis of “Reinforcement of competitiveness, attractiveness and extroversion of the Region, transition to a qualitative entrepreneurship with a focus on innovation and an increased regional added-value.” The incubator was created and operates in collaboration with Impact Hub Athens and is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of the Vamvakou Revival Initiative.

Source: SNF

Nick Pihakis’ Restaurants: Greek, BBQ, Mexican, Doughnuts, Hot Dogs

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Nick Pihakis began his career driving produce routes in Birmingham, Alabama, a city with a vibrant Greek-American community but he didn't stop there: next came learning the restaurant business from fellow Greeks.

Olive Oil by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in Preparatory Project of the Yale School of Public Health
Tasting Table Highlights Greece’s Remarkable Mountain Tea

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

