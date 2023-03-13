Vamvakou Incubator welcomes its first cohort. (Photo Vamvakou Revival/Giannis Georganes/via SNF)
VAMVAKOU – On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Vamvakou Incubator, based in the Greek mountain village of the same name, held the first meeting for participants in the inaugural cycle of its Business Support and Hosting Program.
The event marked both the start of the incubator and the establishment of a new business community that will unite creative forces at work in the Peloponnese.
From a total of 53 applications, 11 projects were accepted into the incubator. Through the Vamvakou Incubator, Vamvakou Revival is creating a model business and entrepreneurship center, a collaborative space for the development of ideas that will bring together passionate people, start-ups, and business groups that seek to contribute to the revitalization of the Greek countryside by building their own future through the implementation of a sustainable business idea.
The Vamvakou Incubator is part of the European Commission’s Peloponnesus Operational Program 2014-2020 and falls under the Priority Axis of “Reinforcement of competitiveness, attractiveness and extroversion of the Region, transition to a qualitative entrepreneurship with a focus on innovation and an increased regional added-value.” The incubator was created and operates in collaboration with Impact Hub Athens and is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of the Vamvakou Revival Initiative.
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Nick Pihakis began his career driving produce routes in Birmingham, Alabama, a city with a vibrant Greek-American community but he didn't stop there: next came learning the restaurant business from fellow Greeks.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In