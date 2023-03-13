Vamvakou Incubator Welcomes its First Cohort

Tourism

VAMVAKOU – On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Vamvakou Incubator, based in the Greek mountain village of the same name, held the first meeting for participants in the inaugural cycle of its Business Support and Hosting Program.

The event marked both the start of the incubator and the establishment of a new business community that will unite creative forces at work in the Peloponnese.

From a total of 53 applications, 11 projects were accepted into the incubator. Through the Vamvakou Incubator, Vamvakou Revival is creating a model business and entrepreneurship center, a collaborative space for the development of ideas that will bring together passionate people, start-ups, and business groups that seek to contribute to the revitalization of the Greek countryside by building their own future through the implementation of a sustainable business idea.

The Vamvakou Incubator is part of the European Commission’s Peloponnesus Operational Program 2014-2020 and falls under the Priority Axis of “Reinforcement of competitiveness, attractiveness and extroversion of the Region, transition to a qualitative entrepreneurship with a focus on innovation and an increased regional added-value.” The incubator was created and operates in collaboration with Impact Hub Athens and is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of the Vamvakou Revival Initiative.

