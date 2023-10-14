Vafiades Addresses Americans for Tax Reform, Stands out in Candidate Forum

Politics

Greek-American State Senate candidate Mark Vafiades at the Candidate Forum hosted by St. Raymond of Penafort Roman Catholic Church on September 21 in Springfield, VA. Photo: Courtesy of the Vafiades Campaign

SPRINGFIELD, VA – In the first week of October, Greek-American State Senate candidate Mark Vafiades spoke at Americans for Tax Reform. Vafiades accepted an invitation from Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform, an organization that opposes all tax increases.

Vafiades discussed controlling high taxes; transparency in the schools and parental rights; crime control and supporting the police. Vafiades said: “To accomplish all this we need to retake the State Senate by turning over two seats. I’m running to win back one of those seats!”

On September 21, the Greek-American State Senate candidate stood out at the Candidate Forum hosted by St. Raymond of Penafort Roman Catholic Church. The church is located at Pohick Road in Springfield, VA.

Vafiades is running for Virginia State Senate in the 35th District. More information is available online: www.markforva.com.