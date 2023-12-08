Vacationing in Greece Supports a Great Cause

Travel

Among the homes with vacation time up for bid in the Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door and Porta: Open Door-USA silent auction is this spacious villa with pool on the island of Sifnos. Photo: Courtesy of Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door and Porta: Open Door-USA

NEW YORK – Just in time for the holidays, Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door and Porta: Open Door-USA are staging a silent auction of vacation time in select houses throughout Greece for the 2024 travel season. The silent auction began online on Giving Tuesday, November 28, and will end on December 15. On offer are 13 homes located on islands, mountains, and seaside, donated by generous friends for stays of three days to one week.

To participate in the auction go to: https://porta-opendoor.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/open-doors-greece.

Established over fifty years ago, Cerebral Palsy Greece (CPG)/Open Door (https://www.eps-ath.gr/en/) provides comprehensive services to children and adults with cerebral palsy. One of the most innovative and effective charities in Greece, CPG/Open Door offers counseling, education, rehabilitation, and respite care as well as residential facilities in Athens. Currently CPG/Open Door provides care for 240 children and adults.

Porta: Open Door-USA was founded in 2017 to mobilize resources in the United States in support of CPG/Open Door.

More information is available online: https://porta-opendoor.org/.