Use of Gov.gr Wallet IDs Extended to Financial Institutions, Phone Companies

Society

ATHENS – Greek citizens will have the option to use the Gov.gr Wallet instead of their IDs at all banks and financial firms, as well as telephone companies, as of November 1, based on a Joint Ministerial Decision issued on October 28.

The process for verifying the authenticity of digital documents will be the same as that used since July for other transactions, with the scanning of a QR code and six-digit OTP generated sent to the device of the person being identified. There is also an option to issue a digital identity document for institutions that are required to keep a photocopy of the physical police ID on file for their records.

The use of the Gov.gr Wallet for ID purposes was first introduced at the end of July and are valid for most uses, barring that of international travel.