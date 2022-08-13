x

August 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Greece

US Winger De la Fuente to Olympiakos on Loan from Marseille

August 13, 2022
By Associated Press
ΥΠΟΓΡΑΦΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΝΡΑΝΤ ΝΤΕ ΛΑ ΦΟΥΕΝΤΕ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΟΜΑΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΥ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΜΑΤΘΑΙΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Konrad De La Fuente. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

MARSEILLE, France — American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille, the teams said Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time in France and had season-ending knee surgery in early April. He finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances.

Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

De la Fuente, who is from Miami, made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020 in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

He signed a four-year contract with Marseille last summer after joining from Barcelona.

RELATED

Greece
15 Fans of Israeli Club Maccabi Tel Aviv Arrested in Greece

THESSALONIKI — Greek police arrested 15 fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv after finding them in possession of smoke bombs, flares and firecrackers before a Europa Conference League match against Aris.

SPORTS
Greece, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia Submit Joint 2030 World Cup Bid
SPORTS
Navarino Challenge Now Offering More than 15 Kids’ Activities, Oct. 21-23

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek-American Cornell Student Rescues Man on Subway Tracks in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Greek-American Cornell University senior Bryce Demopoulos rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks at the Third Avenue-138 Street station on the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings