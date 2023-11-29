x

November 29, 2023

US Wants to Buy Artillery Shells from Greece to Supply Ukraine Forces

November 29, 2023
By The National Herald
Russia Ukraine War
FILE - Shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit are stored inside a house in a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

ATHENS – Moving to further help battle back Russia’s ongoing invasion, the United States is reportedly discussing a purchase from Greece of 75,000 artillery shells from the Army for Ukraine.

The US wants to buy 50,000 105-millimeter caliber, 20,000 shells of 155-mm size and 5,000 of the larger 203mm shells to help Ukraine as it supplies diminish in the war that’s now in its second year.

The total price negotiated by the Greek side is $47 million, said the Ukrainian news site Ukrinform, the discussions reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli,

The new US defense assistance package for Ukraine includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; HIMARS system and additional ammunition; 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells; TOW, Javelin, and AT-4 anti-tank missiles.

The US has also provided Ukraine with more than 3 million rounds of ammunition; explosive munitions for clearing obstacles; cold weather gear; spare parts and other equipment.

Greece was one of the earliest to back Ukraine and supply aid before backing off from other requests as the war intensified and its effect roiled energy markets and sent Greece back to using coal-fired plants to generate more electricity.

At the U.S.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

Deck the White House Halls: Jill Biden Wants Holiday Visitors to Feel Like Kids Again (Vid & Pics)

The Thanksgiving Day we celebrated last week it is rightly considered the most genuinely American celebration on the calendar of our great country.

To the Editor:   Due to indisposition I stayed at home last Sunday and watched the Divine Liturgy from 10 o'clock until almost 12.

The Thanksgiving Day we celebrated last week it is rightly considered the most genuinely American celebration on the calendar of our great country.

To the Editor:   Due to indisposition I stayed at home last Sunday and watched the Divine Liturgy from 10 o'clock until almost 12.

