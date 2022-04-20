x

US vs Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti in Women’s World Cup Qualifying

April 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Uzbekistan US Soccer
Catarino Macario, center left, is congratulated by teammate Ashley Sanchez after Macarino scored against Uzbekistan, in a women's soccer match in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 11, 2022. The U.S. beat Uzbekistan 9-0. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, which will determine qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago were drawn Tuesday into Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico.

The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year. Additionally, the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics in France.

Kelly O’Hara, center, gestures to fans with teammates after beating Uzbekistan in a women’s soccer match in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 11, 2022. The U.S. beat Uzbekistan 9-0. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The two third-place finishers in each group advance to a 10-nation intercontinental playoff that will determine three World Cup berths.

The top-ranked U.S. won the 2019 World Cup and Canada won the gold medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. As the two highest-ranked teams in the region, both earned byes to the W Championship.

Thirty teams competed for the other six spots.

 

