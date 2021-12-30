US Unemployment Claims Drop to 198,000

United States
Louis Bluehart on the Release of His Latest Music
NEW YORK – Nicosia-born singer-songwriter, producer, and actor Louis Panayiotou, aka Louis Bluehart, spoke with The National Herald about the release of his latest music, including three singles in the last six months, Dirty Looks, Poisonous Love, and In the Sin, now available on YouTube.
Church
St. Nicholas Parish in Red Bank, NJ Received in the Slavic Orthodox Vicariate
RED BANK, NJ - The St Nicholas Parish in Red Bank, New Jersey has been received into the Slavic Orthodox Vicariate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
Politics
No Early Greek Elections Seen, Oddball Coalition Worry Prevails
ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ruled out early elections before his term ends in 2023 but changes to Greece's electoral system mean there could be a series of polls to form another government that likely will be a coalition of two or more disparate groups.