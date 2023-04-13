x

April 13, 2023

US, UK Sanctions 9 Cypriots, 17 Firms for Aiding Russian Oligarchs

April 13, 2023
By The National Herald
(AP Photo, File)
Department of state. (AP Photo, File)

NICOSIA – Cyprus said it’s reviewing nine Cypriots and 17 companies sanctioned by the United States and United Kingdom for helping Russian oligarchs and helping Russia with its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Victoras Papadopoulos, Director of the President’s Press Office, told The Cyprus Mail that if the allegations are proven that the government would try to determine whether any of those accused could be charged.

“We will duly study the sanctions imposed by the US and UK on Cypriots residents and entities and will make the necessary decisions based on the existing legal framework,” Papadopoulos said.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/04/13/kremlin-denies-putin-personally-approved-arrest-of-wsj-reporter/

Cyprus is home to many Russian wealthy who critics said had long been hiding their wealth in Cypriot banks, the island’s government friendly toward them for their financial clout on the island.

The paper said that Papadopoulos’ statements indicated that the government wasn’t yet taking any action against those who were named and who UK officials said were supporting oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.

Tw of those cited, Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades were sanctioned in the UK and have been hit with an asset freeze, travel ban and trust services sanctions. They were described as “financial fixers” for the oligarchs, the paper said.

Vassiliades, sanctioned in the US too, said in a statement that his law firm had never offered any services to sanctioned individuals. “On the contrary, we have complied and continue to comply with them,” without explaining the sanctions.

US Under Secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian E. Nelson said the office would “continue to disrupt evasion schemes that support Putin on the battlefield.”

