x

November 24, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

US to Require Vaccines for All Border Crossers in January

November 24, 2021
By Associated Press
Germany Virus US Travel
A flight to Chicago O'Hare in the USA is displayed on a board at Frankfurt airport under which passengers with suitcases walk along in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing US land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on January 22, the administration planned to announce.

A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.

Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

The rules pertain to non-U.S. nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles because officials believe they more easily contract and spread COVID-19 and in order to encourage them to get a shot.

The Biden administration pushed back the requirement for essential travelers by more than two months from when it went into effect on Nov. 8 for non-essential visitors to prevent disruptions, particularly among truck drivers who are vital to North American trade. While most cross-border traffic was shut down in the earliest days of the pandemic, essential travelers have been able to transit unimpeded.

Even with the delay, though, Norita Taylor, spokeswoman for the trucking group Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, criticized the vaccination requirement, calling it an example of “how unnecessary government mandates can force experienced owner-operators and independent truckers out of business.”

“These requirements are another example of how impractical regulations will send safe drivers off the road,” she said.

The latest deadline is beyond the point by which the Biden administration hopes to have large businesses require their employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly under an emergency regulation issued by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. That rule is now delayed by litigation, but the White House has encouraged businesses to implement their own mandates regardless of the federal requirement with the aim of boosting vaccination.

About 47 million adults in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED

Politics
Alex Jones, Roger Stone Subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan.

Politics
Bidens Open Holidays with Christmas Tree and “Friendsgiving” (Vid)
Society
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Nears Going to the Jury

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Default Category

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

Society

Video

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Presidential Mansion

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings