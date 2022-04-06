x

April 6, 2022

US Strongly Supports the “3 + 1” Cooperation Mechanism, US Undersecretary Nuland Says

April 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland talks with a Ukrainian border guard general during her visit to the State Border Guard Service in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

ATHENS – US Undersecretary Victoria Nuland on Wednesday sent the message that the United States strongly supports the “3 + 1” cooperation mechanism between Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the USA.

In a post on Twitter, she said: “Thank you, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, and Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides for letting me crash your trilateral lunch. The United States strongly supports 3+1 – Greece, Israel, Cyprus, + U.S. – cooperation.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

