US State Dep’t Praises Greece’s Fast Reflexes in the Ukrainian Crisis

March 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo, File)
(AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON – The US Department of State praised Greece on Tuesday for its fast and effective reflexes during the Ukrainian crisis.

A spokesperson said the United States congratulate the Greek government on its significant and timely humanitarian and military assistance to the government of Ukraine.

“This significant aid, delivered within hours of President Zelensky’s request, demonstrates once again Greece’s solidarity with Ukraine,” it was added.

The US State Department representative also highlighted Greece’s role as the US’s strategic ally, one that actively promotes security, stability and democracy, not only in Europe, but in various regions of importance to the United States.

As such, Greece plays a critical role in defending NATO’s southeastern flank, it was noted.

(ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

