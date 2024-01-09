US State Dept. Gives Greece OK for $1.95 Billion Helicopters Purchase

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s plan to replace its fleet of helicopters with 35 American-made UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in a $1.95 billion deal with Lockheed Martin has gotten the green light from the U.S. State Department.

Greece’s Air Force, also seeking to get the more advanced F-35 fighter jets as it now uses F-16s, has been using Vietnam War era UH-1 Huey helicopters that date as far back as 1960.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency – the Pentagon arm responsible for coordinating foreign military sales contracts – advised Congress of the State Department clearance, said The Motley Fool.

Congress must still approve the deal that would also see Greece acquire 80 engines to power them, including backups and spares as well as radar, radios, and other electronics, machine guns, rocket launchers, and ammunition.

Greece intends to use the new helicopters to replace the Hellenic Army’s current multi-role helicopter fleet, which, according to data from FlightGlobal’s 2024 World Air Forces report, leans heavily on 63 UH-1H Huey helicopters.

That means Greece will have new helicopters but only half as many and the site questioned whether that would be enough. “Perhaps, if the new Black Hawks are easier to maintain and require fewer repairs than the older Hueys they replace. But also perhaps not,” it said.

An October report from online news site FlightGlobal noted that Greece initially intended to purchase 49 Black Hawks from Lockheed and that more could be added which could bring the total cost to $2.7 billion.