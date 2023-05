Politics

WASHINGTON (ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis) – The United States welcomed Greece’s electoral result after Sunday’s ballot, according to the response of a US State Department official to a journalist’s question at a live briefing on Monday.

“We congratulate people of Greece on exercising their democratic right to vote, and we look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership, working with a government chosen by the Greek people,” it was noted, and “we view Greece as an indispensable NATO ally and partner, while we will continue to advance shared goals for peace and prosperity.”