US Ship Will Take Americans from War-Torn Israel to Cyprus: 1 Suitcase

Politics

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

NICOSIA – With fears the war between Hamas Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip and Israel will get worse, the United States said it will ship Americans out of the country to Cyprus to get them away from the fighting.

With Israel moving toward an invasion, the ship will leave from the Israeli port of Haifa for Limassol taking “US nationals and their immediate family members with a valid travel document,” the US Embassy said in a security alert.

Tens of thousands of US passport holders live in Israel and 29 have been confirmed killed in the Hamas attacks on October 7. Another 15 are missing and believed among hostages held by Hamas, said Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/10/15/US-offers-Americans-in-Israel-evacuation-by-sea-from-Haifa-to-Cyprus

The US embassy did not say how many people would be taken on the ship but said “boarding will proceed in order of arrival and is on a space limited basis,” and that passengers had to sign a promise to pay for the trip.

They are limited to one suitcase each while some chartered flights would be arranged from Cyprus for travel out of the country after reaching there, a rush on to get out of Israel before the violence escalates.