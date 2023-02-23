x

February 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

US Secretary of State Blinken Met With Protests in Greece Too

February 23, 2023
By The National Herald
[359458] ΣΥΛΛΑΛΗΤΗΡΙΟ ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΩΝ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΕΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΥΛΛΟΓΙΚΟΤΗΤΩΝ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΕΞ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
The youth division of the Communist Party of Greece and the party's workers union PAME held a protest outside the US Embassy in the Greek capital. Hundreds of protesters chanted that Blinken wasn't welcome. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While the Greek government rolled out the red carpet for a visiting United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken – both sides congratulating each other – he ran into anti-American demonstrations as well.

The youth division of the Communist Party of Greece and the party’s workers union PAME held a protest outside the US Embassy in the Greek capital, the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA reported.

Hundreds of protesters chanted that Blinken wasn’t welcome and they raised banners depicting slogans against American foreign policies, said Efimerida Syntakton, common in Greece among Leftist parties.

They shouted “Out of NATO, out of the bases, no participation in the interventions,” according to the report, an apparent reference to the US – and Greek – support for Ukraine over the invasion of Russia.

University student unions and leftist organizations held a separate protest in Athens, marching to the U.S. Embassy, while gatherings were held in the port city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece and in Chania on Crete.

There was no apparent reaction from Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA, which ahead of winning elections in 2015 – and ousted in 2019 – had a strong anti-American element and wanted Greece out of NATO but reneged.

RELATED

Economy
Despite EU Sanctions, Russian Imports Set Record in Greece

ATHENS - European Union sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine exempted Russian energy supplies and didn't slow imports to Greece which set a record in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic lessened.

Society
Israeli, US Troops Drill With Greek Forces in Live-Fire Exercises
Politics
Skrekas: Greece First in the EU in Terms of Photovoltaics Participation in the Energy Mix

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.