US Sale of F-16’s to Turkey Would Forbid Violating Greek Airspace

Politics

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP)

ATHENS – Conditions attached to the sale of American F-16’s to Turkey – which said it wouldn’t abide by any – would suspend or cancel delivery if they were used for non-legitimate military purposes – and not against fellow NATO allies.

It was in a letter of assurance sent by the US State Department to Congress about negotiations during a NATO meeting in Lithuania where President Joe Biden conceded to demands from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey, until a recent rapprochement, had been sending F-16s into Greek airspace but wanted more of the aircraft, which was delayed over concern from Greece and some members of Congress they could be used against Greece.

The letter avoided naming Turkey and said the terms would be applied to all NATO allies, an apparent subterfuge to avoid offending Erdogan who has made it clear he won’t accept any such restrictions.

Greece will get more advanced F-35’s but Erdogan is pressing for those too, with the US indicating he could get them if he doesn’t deploy Russian-made S-400 missile systems that undermine NATO and threaten Greece.

There was no clarification on how Turkey could ignore the conditions once it has possession of the F-16s but according to the final draft, which Kathimerini said it had seen, the US in that case would try to prevent that with diplomacy.

If that fails – Erdogan has shown himself not vulnerable to American or European Union pressure – the US said it would use additional political or economic tools to try to resolve it, which haven’t worked against Turkey in other issues.

The other remedy would be to implement provisions in relevant defense equipment transfer agreements to suspend or cancel all or part of the delivery of the relevant defense items.