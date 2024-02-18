x

February 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

US Sale of F-16’s to Turkey Would Forbid Violating Greek Airspace

February 18, 2024
By The National Herald
United States Turkey Sweden NATO
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP)

ATHENS – Conditions attached to the sale of American F-16’s to Turkey – which said it wouldn’t abide by any – would suspend or cancel delivery if they were used for non-legitimate military purposes – and not against fellow NATO allies.

It was in a letter of assurance sent by the US State Department to Congress about negotiations during a NATO meeting in Lithuania where President Joe Biden conceded to demands from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey, until a recent rapprochement, had been sending F-16s into Greek airspace but wanted more of the aircraft, which was delayed over concern from Greece and some members of Congress they could be used against Greece.

The letter avoided naming Turkey and said the terms would be applied to all NATO allies, an apparent subterfuge to avoid offending Erdogan who has made it clear he won’t accept any such restrictions.
Greece will get more advanced F-35’s but Erdogan is pressing for those too, with the US indicating he could get them if he doesn’t deploy Russian-made S-400 missile systems that undermine NATO and threaten Greece.

There was no clarification on how Turkey could ignore the conditions once it has possession of the F-16s but according to the final draft, which Kathimerini said it had seen, the US in that case would try to prevent that with diplomacy.

If that fails – Erdogan has shown himself not vulnerable to American or European Union pressure – the US said it would use additional political or economic tools to try to resolve it, which haven’t worked against Turkey in other issues.

The other remedy would be to implement provisions in relevant defense equipment transfer agreements to suspend or cancel all or part of the delivery of the relevant defense items.

RELATED

Politics
Kasselakis: We must listen to society

ATHENS - "In the SYRIZA that I envision, the president and the party members first listen to the society and then they decide," SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in a post on social media on Sunday.

Society
Still Using Coal, But Greece Has Doubled Renewable Energy Capacity
Politics
Mitsotakis: We Stand by the Farmers Provided that we Do Not Jeopardize what we Have Achieved

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

WWII Monuments Men Weren’t All Men. The Female Members Finally Move into the Spotlight

DALLAS (AP) — After World War II, the U.

BERLIN — Model airplanes were flown onto the field during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw with Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday as fans continued their protests against an outside investor.

ATHENS - Conditions attached to the sale of American F-16’s to Turkey - which said it wouldn’t abide by any - would suspend or cancel delivery if they were used for non-legitimate military purposes - and not against fellow NATO allies.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A bipartisan delegation of U.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.