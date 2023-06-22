x

June 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

US Returns 51 Stolen Ancient Coins to Greece, Found in Shipment

June 22, 2023
By The National Herald
PHOTO-AMBASSADOR-PAPADOPOULOU-scaled-e1665157769681
FILE - Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou.

ATHENS – A cache of 51 ancient coins intercepted by the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) from four shipments being smuggled in without paperwork were returned to Greece, officials said.

“Trafficking in antiquities is a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise, but when traffickers steal these antiquities from a country, they’re robbing from the cultural heritage of a nation — solely for their potential to generate profit,” said R. Sean Fitzgerald, HSI Chicago special agent in charge, reported The Hill.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/4061262-feds-return-trove-of-seized-ancient-coins-to-greece/

HSI officials and Greek government officials, including Alexandra Papadopoulou, the Greek ambassador to the United States, earlier held a ceremony to formalize the return of the valuable coins.

“As these coins get back to Greece where they belong, I’m sure it will make an exciting, powerful display as part of our culture, as part of our shared identity, and as part of our close relationship with the United States,” Papadopoulou said.

“It is often extremely difficult to put a specific monetary value on an ancient historical coin,” Fitzgerald said. “That notwithstanding, as tokens of the world’s oldest democracy, Greece’s cultural property — in HSI’s view — is considered priceless,” he added.

RELATED

Society
President Barack Obama in Conversation with SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos (Vid & Pics)

ATHENS - Former US President Barack Obama will take part in this year’s SNF Nostos Conference.

Society
Private Houses Built on Protected Land Inside Marathon National Park
Society
Andreas Dracopoulos Kicks off Day 2 of the 2023 SNF Nostos Conference

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.