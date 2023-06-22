US Returns 51 Stolen Ancient Coins to Greece, Found in Shipment

Society

ATHENS – A cache of 51 ancient coins intercepted by the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) from four shipments being smuggled in without paperwork were returned to Greece, officials said.

“Trafficking in antiquities is a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise, but when traffickers steal these antiquities from a country, they’re robbing from the cultural heritage of a nation — solely for their potential to generate profit,” said R. Sean Fitzgerald, HSI Chicago special agent in charge, reported The Hill.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/4061262-feds-return-trove-of-seized-ancient-coins-to-greece/

HSI officials and Greek government officials, including Alexandra Papadopoulou, the Greek ambassador to the United States, earlier held a ceremony to formalize the return of the valuable coins.

“As these coins get back to Greece where they belong, I’m sure it will make an exciting, powerful display as part of our culture, as part of our shared identity, and as part of our close relationship with the United States,” Papadopoulou said.

“It is often extremely difficult to put a specific monetary value on an ancient historical coin,” Fitzgerald said. “That notwithstanding, as tokens of the world’s oldest democracy, Greece’s cultural property — in HSI’s view — is considered priceless,” he added.