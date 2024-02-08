x

US Rejects Turkish-Cypriot Demand for Two-State Solution on Island

February 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Invasion Anniversary
FILE - Turkey's aerobatic aircrafts fly in front of the giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag on the Pentadahtilos mountain as they take part in a military parade marking the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – The US State Department has dismissed demands from Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar for the recognition of the occupied northern third of Cyprus and a two-state solution of permanent partition.

Unlawful Turkish invasions in 1974 split the island and a long line of envoys and diplomats have failed to make any progress at reunification, which Tatar said he doesn’t want, insisting the United Nations accept the self-declared Republic.

Ahead of the annual U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck, told reporters, “We do not support a two-state solution [in Cyprus], 100 percent.” He added that America’s position is the complete opposite of the “divisive solution” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We continue to support a comprehensive settlement under Cypriot leadership and through UN facilitation that will lead to the reunification of the island,”  Huck elaborated, adding, “We very firmly support a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for all Cypriots, said The New York Sun.

https://www.nysun.com/article/state-department-dismisses-any-talk-of-two-state-solution-at-least-for-cyprus

This July will mark the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion which was implicitly backed by the administration of then US President Richard Nixon and his Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

