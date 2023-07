Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden late on Sunday.

Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his election.

According to government sources, the two leaders confirmed the close ties between the two countries, as well as their will to strengthen and deepen the excellent Greek-US cooperation, especially in the fields of defence and energy.

They also discussed Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and security in the region and the US President thanked Mitsotakis for the unwavering support for Ukraine.