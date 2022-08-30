x

August 30, 2022

US Open Lookahead: Nadal Returns, Raducanu Begins Defense

August 30, 2022
By Associated Press
US Open Tennis
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, right, talks with his coach, Carlos Moya, during a practice session for the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Rafael Nadal plays his first U.S. Open match since 2019 when he leads off the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Australian Rinky Hijkata. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, giving him a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles. He then reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before having to withdraw because of an abdominal tear, making him 19-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2022. A top Spanish player also opens the day session on Ashe, with No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz facing Sebastian Baez of Argentina. Venus Williams then makes her return to the tournament, facing Alison Van Uytvanck. Defending women’s champion Emma Raducanu opens at night against Alizé Cornet, who is playing in her 63rd consecutive main draw of a Grand Slam, setting a record in the professional era that dates to 1968. Two-time champion Naomi Osaka faces No. 19 seed Danielle Collins after Nadal’s match on Ashe.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of thunderstorms. High of 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Anett Kontaveit beat Jaqueline Adina Cristian 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 Maria Sakkari beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat Madison Brengle 7-5, 6-2; Daria Snigur beat No. 7 Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; No. 12 Coco Gauff beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3; No. 14 Leylah Fernandez beat Oceane Dodin 6-3, 6-4; No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-0; No. 20 Madison Keys beat Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Men’s First Round: No. 1 Daniil Medvedev beat Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0; Daniel Elahi Galan beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5; No. 5 Casper Ruud beat Kyle Edmund 6-3, 7-5, 6-2; No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alexander Ritschard 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Brandon Holt beat No. 10 Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4; No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta beat Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; No. 23 Nick Kyrgios beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Andy Murray beat No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

29,402 — Attendance for the night session, a U.S. Open record.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I feel like 8-year-old me would want to see this. Because I’m in the tournament usually I don’t like to stay at the site, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I said, I’ve got to go.” — Coco Gauff, on deciding to stay after her match to attend Serena Williams’ victory in person.

 

