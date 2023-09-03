US Open 2023: Here’s How to Watch on TV, Betting Odds and More You Should Know

SPORTS

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, left, returns a shot to Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — The fourth round of the U.S. Open begins Sunday, and both Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will be playing.

That was no sure thing two days earlier.

Both players had to rally to stay in the tournament, with Djokovic coming from two sets down to beat Laslo Djere. That came right after Gauff dropped the first set before coming back to beat Elise Mertens.

The No. 6-seeded Gauff will play Sunday afternoon against Caroline Wozniacki, who hopes to take her comeback from retirement into the quarterfinals. Djokovic, the No. 2 seed and 23-time Grand Slam champion, faces 25-year-old qualifier Borna Gojo of Croatia in the opening match of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek is also on the schedule, which includes the opening day of play in the Boys’ and Girls’ singles tournaments.

HOW TO WATCH THE U.S. OPEN ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN (ABC on Sept. 3)

— Other countries are listed here.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— Friday: Men’s Semifinals

— Sept. 9: Women’s Final

— Sept. 10: Men’s Final

WHEN ARE SUNDAY’S MATCHES?

Play on most courts begins at 11 a.m. EDT. That includes No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova against Wang Xinyu. The first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium is at noon, with No. 14 Tommy Paul facing fellow American Ben Shelton. Gauff and Wozniacki are scheduled to follow, not before 2 p.m. EDT. Americans Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz are scheduled to play back-to-back on Armstrong in the afternoon, with the No. 10-seeded Tiafoe’s match against Rinky Hijikata not scheduled to begin before 3 p.m. Djokovic opens the night session on Ashe at 7 p.m., followed by Swiatek facing No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.

WHAT WERE SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS?

Women’s singles: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Clara Burel 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat No. 26 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat No. 31 Maria Bouzkova 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3; No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova beat No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1; No. 13 Daria Kasatkina beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4; No. 17 Madison Keys beat No. 14 Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; No. 23 Zheng Qinwen beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Peyton Stearns beat Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s singles: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 26 Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (6); No. 6 Jannik Sinner beat Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 8 Andrey Rublev beat Arthur Rinderknech 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5; No. 12 Alexander Zverev beat No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov 6-7 (2); 7-6 (8), 6-1, 6-1; No. 13 Alex de Minaur beat No. 23 Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-3, 6-2; Matteo Arnaldi beat No. 16 Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; Jack Draper beat Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

BETTING GUIDE

Gauff is a solid favorite against Wozniacki, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, listed at minus-550 to the former No. 1 at plus-400. Djokovic, despite his struggles Friday, is a minus-10,000 against Gojo and remains the U.S. Open favorite at minus-105. Swiatek remains the top choice on the women’s side at plus-195.

AUSSIE AGAINST AMERICANS

Hijikata is the only obstacle between the U.S. and a guaranteed spot in the men’s semifinals. Unless the 22-year-old Australian beats Tiafoe and then either Paul or Shelton, the Americans will have at least man in the final four as they try for their first Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open.

STATS TO KNOW

4 — American men in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, the most since 2011.

47 — Wins for Sabalenka this season, a career high.

WORDS TO KNOW

“I watched the first two sets, then I had to go to sleep. But when I (went) to bed, I was thinking, ‘Novak is going to come back, that’s for sure.’” — Carlos Alcaraz on catching some of Novak Djokovic’s late-night third-round victory.

