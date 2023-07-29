x

July 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

US Navy State-of-the-Art Carrier Arrives in Piraeus for Scheduled Port Visit

July 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
AP23144204529300-scaled
The crew of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford stands on the flight deck as it passes by during its entry into the Oslo Fjord, in Drobak, Norway, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

PIRAEUS, Greece – The US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier ‘USS Gerald R. Ford’ (CVN 78) arrived in Piraeus for a scheduled port visit late on Thursday night.

Prior to arriving at Piraeus, embarked staff from Carrier Strike Group 12 conducted a series of exercises with the Hellenic Navy’s frigates ‘HS Aegean’ and ‘HS Nikiforos Fokas’ as well as and submarine ‘HS Katsonis’ “to enhance partner interoperability and demonstrate commitment to security in the Mediterranean,” a Navy statement said.

Piraeus is USS Gerald R. Ford’s third stop while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) area of operations and “provides an opportunity to enhance the strong partnership between the US and Greece,” the statement added.

The Gerald R. Ford deployed from Norfolk on May 2. It is the US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier and its class of aircraft carriers (Ford) has introduced 23 new technologies that operate with a 20% smaller crew than Nimitz-class carriers. The aircraft carrier is named after the 38th president of the United States (1974-1977), paying tribute to his lifetime of service in the Navy (reaching the rank of lieutenant commander), the US government, and the nation.

Previously, the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) paid a port call to Piraeus in February 2023.

RELATED

Politics
Foreign Ministry Thanks US Firefighting Teams Operating in Greece

ATHENS - "Heartfelt thanks to the US firefighting teams operating in Greece," the Greek foreign ministry posted on Saturday on Twitter.

Society
Greece’s ‘Odontotos’ Train to Return to Service on Saturday
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Visits Newly Founded Social Cohesion and Family Ministry

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.