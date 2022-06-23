x

June 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Economy

US Markets Stable Before Fed Chief Addresses Congress Again

June 23, 2022
By Associated Press
Financial Markets Wall Street
An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Wall Street is poised to open higher at Thursday’s opening bell a day after the head of the Federal Reserve acknowledged that a recession is possible.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 jumped 0.8%.

Global shares are largely moving higher and oil prices are stable.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will address Congress again after saying Wednesday that a recession was “certainly a possibility” as the U.S. central bank tries to rein in inflation that is running at a four-decade high.

“The market now accepts recession is a risk, having been in total denial,” said Michael Every of Rabobank in a report.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point, three times its usual margin and the biggest increase in nearly three decades.

Investors worry U.S. and European rate hikes might derail global growth, but Powell said it is “absolutely essential” that the Fed restore stable prices.

“We now anticipate the most aggressive and synchronized tightening cycle” by global central banks since the 1980s, said Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics in a report. “The key question now is not whether central banks will slam on the brakes, but what might stop them?”

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.2% and the CAC in Paris rose 0.5%. Frankfurt’s DAX declined 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6% to 3,320.15 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added less than 0.1% to 26,171.25. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.3% to 21,273.87.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 1.2% to 2,314.32 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 6,528.40.

India’s Sensex gained 0.7% to 52,194.52. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta advanced while Bangkok fell.

Also Thursday, the Philippine central bank raised its key rate by one-quarter percentage point while Indonesia’s central bank left rates unchanged.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.1% after swinging between a gain of 1% and a loss of 1.3% during the day.

The Dow and the Nasdaq composite both slipped 0.2% to 11,053.08.

Fed policymakers say they anticipate more rate hikes this year and next and at a quicker tempo than previously forecast. They say the U.S. central bank’s key rate should reach 3.8% by the end of 2023, its highest level in 15 years.

Surging prices have soured consumer sentiment in the United States, the world’s biggest market. Retail spending is sagging.

Inflation fears have been aggravated by a spike in prices of oil, wheat and other commodities due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Oil prices fell for a second day, suggesting traders anticipate weaker demand as economic activity cools.

Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 53 cents to $105.66 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract declined $3.33 on Wednesday to $106.19. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, retreated fell 43 cents to $108.22 per barrel in London. It sank $3.12 the previous session to $108.65.

The dollar fell to 135.57 yen from Wednesday’s 136.28 yen. The euro sank to $1.0514 from $1.0566.

RELATED

Economy
Gas Prices Sting US Workers Who Depend on Their Cars

DETROIT — High gas prices have Wallace Reid looking for a new career.

Society
Feds: Ghislaine Maxwell Deserves at Least 30 Years in Prison
Society
Russians Focus Firepower to Seize 2 Villages in East Ukraine

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Afghans Bury Dead, Dig for Survivors after Quake Kills 1,000

GAYAN, Afghanistan — Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that killed at least 1,000 people.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings