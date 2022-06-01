x

June 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Economy

US Job Openings Decline from Record Level but Remain High

June 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Unemployment Benefits
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON — The white-hot demand for U.S. workers cooled a bit in April, though the number of unfilled jobs remains high and companies are still desperate to hire more people.

Employers advertised 11.4 million jobs at the end of April, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down from nearly 11.9 million in March, the highest level on records that date back 20 years. At that level, there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person. That’s a sharp reversal from the historic pattern: Before the pandemic, there were always more unemployed people than available jobs.

The number of people quitting their jobs remained near record highs at 4.4 million in April, mostly unchanged from the previous month. Nearly all of those who quit do so to take another job, typically for higher pay.

Historic levels of open jobs and quits, which force employers to pay more to attract and keep workers, are driving solid wage gains for America’s workers, particularly those that switch jobs.

Yet higher pay also leads most companies to raise prices to cover at least part of their higher labor costs, adding to inflation pressures, which Americans increasingly cite as their top national concern.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has targeted the high level of available jobs and hopes that by raising interest rates, the Fed can slow demand for workers and bring down the number of openings. Powell and other Fed officials have said their goal is to reduce openings and slow wage increases to cool inflation, potentially without forcing many layoffs.

Politics
Biden Says US Sending Medium-Range Rocket Systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.

Society
After Mass Shooting, NYC Explores Gun Detectors in Subways
Society
Texas police: School Door Shut but Didn’t Lock Before Attack

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Biden Plots Inflation Fight with Fed Chair as Nation Worries

WASHINGTON — Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the economy and his own political prospects increasingly dependent on the actions of the government's central bank.

