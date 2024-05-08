Humanitarian Aid Dispatched to Gaza via Cyprus Amid Israeli Military Operations

A truck carrying food aid for Gaza to loading on the container ship Sagamore where on dock at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. According to a Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, humanitarian aid is being loaded onto the Sagamore at Larnaca port for eventual delivery to Gaza. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
NICOSIA – Humanitarian aid for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s invasion, amid the hunt for Hamas terrorists responsible for the deaths of more than 1200 Israelis, is set to be delivered via an American ship departing from Cyprus.
The aid will be directed to a pier constructed in the enclave by the United States, which has urged Israel to cease targeting civilians during the conflict, with casualties nearing 35,000 and sparking pro-Palestinian protests globally.
Containers, some marked as aid from the United Arab Emirates, are being loaded onto the U.S.-flagged Sagamore at the port of Larnaca. These efforts intensified after Israeli soldiers advanced into Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Konstantinos Letymbiotis, a spokesperson for the Cyprus government, confirmed the completion of a U.S. jetty designated for aid shipments to Gaza, stating, “We are currently finalizing the loading of aid onto a U.S. vessel in Larnaca. Once the platform is in place, this phase of the shipment process can begin,” as reported by Reuters.
Israel’s military offensive against Hamas, initiated in response to terrorist attacks on Israel starting October 7, 2023, inflicted severe devastation on Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. A United Nations official has warned of famine due to Israel’s blockade preventing essential humanitarian aid, particularly food, fuel, and medicine, from entering the territory. In March, Cyprus opened a sea corridor to directly ship aid to Gaza, bypassing disruptions caused by land border closures and Israeli military operations.
The U.S.-based charity World Food Kitchen (WCK) previously utilized this route twice before seven of its workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on April 1. Due to Gaza’s lack of port infrastructure, the U.S. constructed a custom offshore jetty to receive aid shipments.
Upon arrival, the aid will be transferred to U.S. military logistics support vessels and then to a causeway for loading onto trucks for further distribution. U.S. officials have emphasized Cyprus’s role as a conduit for international aid supplies.
NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and United Nations Special Envoy Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar were to talk about any prospects of rebooting long-stalled reunification talks with Turkish-Cypriots occupying the northern third.
NICOSIA - Humanitarian aid for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s invasion, amid the hunt for Hamas terrorists responsible for the deaths of more than 1200 Israelis, is set to be delivered via an American ship departing from Cyprus.
ATHENS - After public outrage over only five of 21 defendants in July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people being convicted of a range of charges - and allowed to buy out their jail time - the Athens Court of Appeals is taking a second look whether it was too lenient.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In