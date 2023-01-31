x

January 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Economy

US, Greek Companies Sign MoU on Greece-Africa Power Interconnection

January 31, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Britain Energy Prices Explainer
File - Electric Cables (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

ATHENS – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the electric grid networks of Greece and Egypt, known as the Greece-Africa Power Interconnector (GAP), was signed in Athens by Houston-based McDermott International and Athens-based Eunice Energy Group.

Eunice Energy Group is leading the transnational consortium between Greece and Egypt for the GAP project, which aims to contribute to regional energy security and stability by facilitating intercontinental clean energy transfer. As part of the consortium, McDermott, a leader in engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for subsea and deepwater, will be providing engineering and construction guidance for the project, a statement by the latter said on Tuesday.

“This is an MoU of strategic importance at a time when Europe is working to ensure energy security,” said Michael McKelvy, McDermott president and CEO. “I am proud to join forces with Eunice Energy Group on the GAP project and help build the future of energy in the region.”

George Kalavrouziotis, Eunice Energy Group CEO, added: “Eunice is thrilled to partner with an American industry leader like McDermott. The GAP Project is the leading electrical interconnection project in the East Mediterranean region, being at the top of the list in terms of technical feasibility and regulatory approval.

“The 2 GW interconnector will help Egypt export its surplus power to Europe, and enable Greece to export its domestically produced green energy into the Balkans and Italy, thus contributing to Europe’s energy independence from Russia’s energy resources.”

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Leader Tsipras Asks for The Immediate Dissolution of Parliament

ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, in statements from Zappeion Mansion on Tuesday, demanded the immediate dissolution of the parliament and the holding of general elections within three weeks, as stipulated by the Constitution.

Politics
FM Dendias Satisfied With Visit to Israel After Conclusion of Meetings
Economy
Energy Prices Falling, Greece Pulls Back State Subsidies for Households

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Police: 10 Wounded in Drive-by Shooting in Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA launches its winter streaming season with two films by the acclaimed Greek director, Giorgos Georgopoulos.

WASHINGTON — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation.

NEW BREMEN, Ohio — In a former hotel here in rural, western Ohio is a museum offering more than two centuries of bicycle history, from early high-wheelers to candy-hued 1960s Sting Rays.

ATHENS – Mirroring gatherings during the first month of the year of Hellenes all over the world, in the homeland and the Diaspora, the ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’, the beloved Cyclades island, hosted a Vasilopita cutting and luncheon on January 29.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.