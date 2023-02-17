US-Greece Ties and Higher Education Topic of D.C. Roundtable

General News

WASHINGTON. The American College of Greece (ACG) is organizing a public discussion on “Education as a Pillar of Growth and US-Greece Cooperation,” on March 2, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Diplomats, government officials and business and education leaders from the US and Greece will discuss the critical role of education in fostering economic growth and strengthening bilateral cooperation. It will also highlight ACG’s long-standing ties with US academic institutions and the business community, its top-quality education and research programs, as well as its transformative economic and social impact in Greece and beyond.

The discussion is organized under the auspices of the Hellenic Embassy in the US and in collaboration with the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. Speakers and panelists include Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, Greece’s envoy to the US; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (Educational and Cultural Affairs) Ethan Rosenzweig; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (European and Eurasian Affairs) Erika Olson; ACG President Dr. David G. Horner; William Antholis, ACG Trustee and CEO of the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs; Allyson Knox, Microsoft Corp. Senior Director of Education Policy; Nikolaos Bakatselos President of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce; Marina Hatsopoulos, Entrepreneur, Writer, and Chair of the Board at Levitronix Technologies; and Katerina Sokou, Washington correspondent for the Kathimerini Greek daily and Theodore Couloumbis Fellow on Greek-American Relations at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

Ambassador Daniel Smith, former US envoy to Greece, and Chair of the ACG Board of Trustees will offer opening remarks.

The event is part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of ACG’s presence in Greece, and coincides with this year’s spring meeting of the school’s Board of Trustees. The College, which was founded in 1875 in Smyrna (present-day Izmir) by Christian women missionaries from Boston, moved to Greece following the uprooting of the Smyrna’s Christian population in 1922.

As the oldest and largest US-accredited college in Europe and the premier private non-profit institution of higher education in Greece, ACG has been a pioneer in bringing American-style higher education to Greece and has been a pillar of US-Greece relations, promoting ever-stronger educational and people ties between the two countries. Thousands of students and academics from North America have studied or taught on ACG’s campus just as hundreds of Greek students have studied in US colleges and universities through partnership agreements with ACG.

At a time when US-Greece relations are stronger than ever, the March 2 discussion seeks to support the efforts of both governments to enhance bilateral collaboration through educational partnerships. It will also provide a preview of an ongoing study of the Greek economy by ACG’s Institute for Hellenic Growth & Prosperity, identifying areas of potential future growth and how ACG plans to support this growth.

ACG is continuously exploring opportunities for future cooperation with potential new academic partners, community leaders, diplomats, policy makers, foundations and think tanks, socially-minded businesses and media. To inquire about how to attend for this by-invitation only event, please contact [email protected]

About ACG

Located in Athens, ACG is an independent, not-for-profit, nonsectarian, co-educational institution that offers the best of the American learning experience in the cradle of Western civilization, a city that is alive with history, passion, and creativity. At a 64-acre campus with state-of-the-art athletic facilities, labs, theaters, amphitheaters, and a unique Simulated Trading Room in the leafy suburb of Aghia Paraskevi, and a downtown Athens campus housing its Alba Graduate Business School ACG serves more than 5,000 students from 70 countries and welcomes students from over 50 partner universities in the US, Europe, Asia and Africa offering study abroad and individually tailored faculty-led programs.