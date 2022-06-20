US, Germany Try to Referee Greek-Turkish Tug ‘O War Talk

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, center, speaks with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, left, during a group photo at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
ATHENS – With worry that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t back down from heated talk and fear of a conflict with Greece, the United States and Germany are reportedly trying to keep the countries from clashing.
Erdogan is refusing to talk to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, furious that the Greek leader in an address to the US Congress urged lawmakers – without mentioning Turkey – to vote down President Joe Biden’s hope to sell Turkey more F-16 fighter jets.
Those could be used against Greece if there is a conflict, worry rising about the possibility of a “hot incident” that could be accidental or otherwise and have the two NATO allies battling.
In an attempt to prevent that, said Kathimerini, American officials and those in Germany – home to 2.774 million people of Turkish heritage and a major arms supplier to Turkey – are intervening to keep Greece and Turkey apart.
Erdogan has ratcheted up the belligerent talk and keeps sending fighter jets into Greek airspace, said he will send an energy research research vessel off Greek islands, demanded Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast and said it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles maritime boundaries to 12 miles.
Mitsotakis, refusing to take apparent bait, hasn’t responded in kind and said he wants to keep trying dialogue and diplomacy, which have failed and the Greek and Turkish defense ministers talked on the sidelines of NATO meeting.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Berlin with Erdogan’s spokesman and advisor Ibrahim Kalin in a bid to reduce tensions, before the Greek and Turkish defense chiefs – Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Hulusi Akar – chatted despite Erdogan’s breaking off communications between the countries.
Turkey has been conducting large-scale military drills in response to Mitsotakis’ governmenty buying French-made Rafale fighter jets and warships, seeking American gunships and building international alliances.
Greece also renewed a military co-operation deal with the US that is designed to increase an American military presence, further infuriating Erdogan who has responded with more bellicose talk.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has sided with Turkey, calling the country a “valuable ally,” while refusing to intervene over Turkish provocations and then trying to appease Greece, saying it was “pillar of stability” in the region.
Panagiotopoulos and Akar reportedly talked about de-escalating tension, said the paper, although the Turkish defense chief has repeatedly used heated rhetoric to attack Greece.
There’s hope that Erdogan will change his mind and talk to Mitsotakis at a NATO meeting in Madrid from June 29-30 but the paper said there’s little chance that will happen as the Turish leader, facing re-election in 2023 – as is Mitsotakis – needs to save face with his hard-core Conservative base.
Erdogan also said he would veto the hopes of Sweden and Finland to get into NATO after he bought Russian-made S-400 missile systems that undermine the alliance’s security and could be used against Greece.
BRUSSELS - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias briefed his counterparts in the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the escalating Turkish provocations, during their meeting held in Luxembourg on Monday, said Greek diplomatic sources.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In