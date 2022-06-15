x

June 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Economy

US Futures Rise Ahead of Fed Rate Hike Decision

June 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Financial Markets Wall Street
A tour group stops in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — U.S. markets were poised to rebound Wednesday ahead of expected action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in its ongoing effort to cool inflation.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.8% while oil prices dipped.

Economists believe the Fed could hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual increase, with the cost of living for Americans rising surprisingly fast.

A “hawkish surprise” from the Fed could be a “further shock to risk assets,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report. “Money markets are already pricing around 90% possibility of such action.”

Turmoil in the cryptocurrency sector continued to rattle investors. Bitcoin is down 5% and close to $20,000 in early morning trading. Bitcoin has lost about a third of its value in the past week and is down almost 70% from an all-time high around $68,000 in November. Other cryptocurrencies have followed a similar trajectory and Ethereum is down almost 8% Wednesday.

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London and Frankfurt’s DAX both gained 1.3%. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1%.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% Wednesday to 3,305.41 after government data showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 21,308.21 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 1.1% to 26,326.16.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 1.8% to 2,447.538 after South Korea’s unemployment rate in May ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 2.8%.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.3% to 6,601.00.

India’s Sensex gained less than 0.1% at 52,728.02. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok declined while Singapore advanced.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. It closed Monday at 21.8% below its Jan. 3 peak, officially putting the market in its second pandemic bear market.

The Dow fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Expectations of an unusually big Fed rate hike increased after government data Friday showed consumer inflation accelerated in May instead of easing as hoped.

The Fed is scrambling to get prices under control after being criticized earlier for reacting too slowly to inflation pressures.

Britain’s central bank also has raised rates. The European Central Bank says it will do so next month.

Japan’s central bank has kept rates near record lows. That has caused the yen to fall to two-decade lows below 135 to the dollar as traders shift capital in search of higher returns.

Markets also have been jolted by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has pushed oil prices to history-making highs above $120 per barrel, and by virus outbreaks in China that led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 55 cents to $118.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost $2 on Tuesday to $118.93. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 39 cents to $120.78 per barrel in London. It fell $1.10 the previous session to $121.17.

The dollar declined to 134.43 yen from Tuesday’s 135.30 yen. The euro gained to $1.0476 from $1.0411.

 

RELATED

Society
US Report: 273 Teslas with Automated Driving Systems Crashed

DETROIT — Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driver-assist systems, according to statistics about the industry released by U.

Politics
Biden Tells Oil Refiners: Produce More Gas, Fewer Profits
Politics
Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump Win, Nev. Senate Race Set

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings