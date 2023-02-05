US Embassy Gives Refugees Scholarships at American College of Greece

Society

ATHENS – More than 40 refugees, including 20 from Ukraine during the invasion by Russia, will be getting scholarships from the American Embassy in Greece to attend the American College of Greece (ACG.)

The embassy is partnering with college to offer fully funded scholarships to at-risk refugee, migrant, and displaced students with financial needs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at its Deree undergraduate division.

https://www.infomigrants.net/en/post/46440/over-40-young-refugees-to-get-scholarships-in-greece

It comes through a $100,000 grant from the embassy and a matching grant from the college as part of the Education Unites 2023 program for classes beginning this month, said InfoMigrants.

The scholarships are offered to the students for the 2023 spring and fall semesters, as well as the summer term.

Dmytro Postol from Mariupol – which has a large Greek heritage community, was a scholarship recipient in IT undergraduate studies, and said that he was grateful after the Russian invasion altered and took so many lives.

“I was trapped in blockaded Mariupol. It was a battlefield and a horrible time that fully changed my life. After that, I realized that all you have can disappear at any moment and you need to live now. After I lost almost everything, I hope studying at your college will give me an opportunity for a better life. I must start building a better future today,” he said.

Karime Ganji from Afghanistan, a scholarship recipient in Psychology undergraduate studies, said that, “It was always my dream to attend university, complete my degree in psychology, and help people who went through difficulty, especially women who experienced trauma and emotional abuse,” the report added.

“Women in my country have been through a lot and are still experiencing it. I would like to try my best to show the world we, the women of Afghanistan, are capable and full of dreams. No matter how difficult we have been through, we are still motivated to change our world,” she added.

“The United States stands with Ukraine and its people. We are working closely with our Greek Ally and other countries to provide support to the thousands of displaced Ukrainian refugees,” said U.S. Ambassador George Tsunis’ office.

“The American College of Greece is committed to educating and financially supporting a global community of students,” added the college’s President David Horner of its mission.

“Our support for young people displaced by war and geopolitical instability traces back to our founding 150 years ago as a school for refugee girls in Smyrna,” Horner said, also noting its long history.