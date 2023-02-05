x

February 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 23ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Society

US Embassy Gives Refugees Scholarships at American College of Greece

February 5, 2023
By The National Herald
The US Embassy in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
The US Embassy in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – More than 40 refugees, including 20 from Ukraine during the invasion by Russia, will be getting scholarships from the American Embassy in Greece to attend the American College of Greece (ACG.)

The embassy is partnering with college to offer fully funded scholarships to at-risk refugee, migrant, and displaced students with financial needs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at its Deree undergraduate division.

https://www.infomigrants.net/en/post/46440/over-40-young-refugees-to-get-scholarships-in-greece

It comes through a $100,000 grant from the embassy and a matching grant from the college as part of the Education Unites 2023 program for classes beginning this month, said InfoMigrants.

The scholarships are offered to the students for the 2023 spring and fall semesters, as well as the summer term.

Dmytro Postol from Mariupol – which has a large Greek heritage community, was a scholarship recipient in IT undergraduate studies, and said that he was grateful after the Russian invasion altered and took so many lives.

“I was trapped in blockaded Mariupol. It was a battlefield and a horrible time that fully changed my life. After that, I realized that all you have can disappear at any moment and you need to live now. After I lost almost everything, I hope studying at your college will give me an opportunity for a better life. I must start building a better future today,” he said.

Karime Ganji from Afghanistan, a scholarship recipient in Psychology undergraduate studies, said that, “It was always my dream to attend university, complete my degree in psychology, and help people who went through difficulty, especially women who experienced trauma and emotional abuse,” the report added.

“Women in my country have been through a lot and are still experiencing it. I would like to try my best to show the world we, the women of Afghanistan, are capable and full of dreams. No matter how difficult we have been through, we are still motivated to change our world,” she added.

“The United States stands with Ukraine and its people. We are working closely with our Greek Ally and other countries to provide support to the thousands of displaced Ukrainian refugees,” said U.S. Ambassador George Tsunis’ office.

“The American College of Greece is committed to educating and financially supporting a global community of students,” added the college’s President David Horner of its mission.

“Our support for young people displaced by war and geopolitical instability traces back to our founding 150 years ago as a school for refugee girls in Smyrna,” Horner said, also noting its long history.

RELATED

Society
Greek Coast Guard Stops Two Speedboats Carrying Refugees Off Kos

ATHENS – While fending off allegations of pushing back refugees and migrants, Greece's Coast Guard said it caught two speedboats carrying 37 of them off the island of Kos, near Turkey's coast, and arrested three alleged human traffickers.

Politics
EU Presses Greece Hard Over Conditions at Refugee Detention Camps
Politics
Greece Won’t Know About Investment Upgrade Hope Until Elections

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.