US Beats Austria 7-0, Improves to 3-0 in World Junior

August 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Matthew Coronato, Leon Sommer
United States' Matthew Coronato (15) hits the post as Austria's goalie Leon Sommer (1) tries to make a save during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.

Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.

“We knew we had to get off to a good start today,” U.S. coach Nate Leaman said. “Our schedule was different today, and it was important for us to adjust quickly. I’m happy with how the team started the first period and kept it rolling.”

The U.S. will finish Group B play Sunday against Sweden.

At night, Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to improve to 3-0 in Group A. Captain Mason McTavish scored twice, Kent Johnson had a lacrosse-style goal and added an assist, Greig Ridly and Tyson Foerester also scored and Dylan Garand made 22 saves.

“I’ve been practicing that move since I was like, 14, and doing it,” Johnson said. “Now it’s just something that’s kind of in the tool box.”

Martin Rysavy scored for the Czech Republic (1-1-1).

In the late game, Germany beat Switzerland 3-2 in Group B.

Bennet Rossmy, Thomas Heigl and Haakon Hanelt scored for Germany (2-1). Simon Knak and Jonas Taibel scored for Switzerland (0-3)

 

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

