December 15, 2022

US Army Chief of Staff Visits Athens, Meets with Greek Armed Forces Chiefs

December 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Fj8YLJHWAAADIDh
Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDSG) Chief, General Constantine Floros, met with visiting Chief of Staff of the United States Army, General James C. McConville, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo via Twitter)

ATHENS – Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDSG) Chief, General Constantine Floros, met with visiting Chief of Staff of the United States Army, General James C. McConville, on Wednesday.

McConville was invited to visit Athens by his counterpart Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Haralambos Laloussis, who attended Floros’ meeting with McConville.

In social media Floros wrote that this was his second meeting with the American army official, following Floros’ visit to the US in July 2022. He added that they discussed the negative impact of revisionist policies, and the consequences of the Russian invasion in Ukraine for the defence and security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic region.

In his meeting with McConville, Floros underlined, he emphasized the role of infrastructures in Volos, Souda and Alexandroupolis in providing important assistance to US military forces, and in strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, “with Greece always being a reliable partner and ally.”

