US Ambassador Tsunis Visits Alexandroupolis Port

ALEXANDROUPOLIS – US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis visited the Alexandroupolis Port Authority on Thursday.

He was accompanied by a delegation from the Business Executives for National Security (BENS) non-profit organization, and by Hellenic National Defence General Staff chief General Constantinos Floros.

In a tweet, Tsunis underscored the vital role the port plays “securing NATO’s southern flank, helping Greece lead the region’s energy diversification, and as a key gateway to the West Balkans and Black Sea.”