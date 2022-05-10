x

May 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

US Amb Tsunis: Greece’s Leadership Role Fosters Regional Prosperity and Stability

May 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FSaVcteWQAExzK4
(Photo via Twitter)

ATHENS – Newly accredited US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis referred to the ideals of goodness (kalosini), agape, and above all, the love of honor (philotimo), as “some of Greece’s greatest gifts to the world,” instilled in him by his Greek parents, during his first address after presenting his credentials to the President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday.

At a reception at the ambassadorial residence, Tsunis acknowledged the work and achievements of former ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and the embassy and consulate staff, and said “there could be no better time to serve as the US ambassador to Greece.”

Read more: US Amb George Tsunis Presented His Credentials to Greek President

“The US-Greece relationship has never been stronger nor more consequential, as a sovereign European state faces a full-on invasion so close to us,” he underlined, adding that US President Joe Biden is “a great friend of Greece” and reaffirming that the United States “strongly supports Greece’s growing leadership role in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, Black Sea region, and beyond.”

Ambassador Tsunis said that though much had been accomplished, the two countries had room to further deepen cooperation: “It’s more critical than ever that the United States and Greece and our transatlantic allies work together. That includes advancing shared goals for strengthening democracy throughout the Balkans. We commend Greece’s leadership role to that end because it fosters regional prosperity and stability.Though we have accomplished much, there is room for us to further deepen our cooperation.” He added that he was fully committed to working with the government and people of Greece, as well as the Greek diaspora, “to advance our shared goals for peace and prosperity, together.”

Referring to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States, Tsunis said he would be accompanying him to the White House, where President Biden will welcome the premier on May 16, before addressing Congress on May 17, by invitation of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The invitations, he said, were extended to the Greek PM “because what happens in Greece matters – not just for Greece and the United States. It matters for the entire Eastern Mediterranean region, and much more.” He also added that working together “strengthens NATO. It makes the European Union more prosperous and secure,” and that strength and unity is more important now than ever.

The US-Greece relationship “has never been stronger nor more consequential,” the newly installed ambassador underlined, “as a sovereign European state faces a full-on invasion so close to us.” Speaking of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Tsunis called it “an unprovoked war of choice that has claimed so many innocent lives and that has tragically brought to ruins Mariupol, a bastion of Hellenic identity.” He also quoted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging that “we must increase our resolve to resist those who now seek to manipulate historical memory to advance their own ambitions.”

Ambassador Tsunis underlined that NATO remains the cornerstone of US and European defense policy, while “the success of our transatlantic alliance, more important now than ever, lies on the collective aspiration of all NATO members to protect peace around the world and the values of freedom, democracy and self-governance that we all share and hold dear.”

The event was attended by several Greek ministers, representatives of political parties, and other political figures, as well as diplomats serving in Greece. The ambassador’s mother was also present, while his family will arrive in Greece at a later date.

RELATED

Politics
Kikilias Welcomes Return of Condor Airlines to Greek Market

ATHENS - Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias welcomed the return to the Greek market of Condor Airlines, at a meeting he held in Athens on Tuesday with the latter's head of strategic planning Paul Schwaiger.

Politics
Dendias: We Want US Military Presence in Northern Greece
Society
Greece: 6,416 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday; 27 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mural in Milwaukee Complete

MILWAUKEE- There's now an enormous three-story realistic mural of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in downtown Milwaukee.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings