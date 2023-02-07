US Aircraft Carrier Perched Off Piraeus On Mission Watching Russian Ships

Politics

PIRAEUS – A stop in the port of Piraeus by the nuclear-powered USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier was designed to do more than let sailors see the Greek capital, also part of a NATO mission to keep an eye on the Russian Navy.

“Our mission on deployment has been to work closely with our partners and NATO Allies in order to deter, and if necessary, defend the Alliance,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, the US Navy’s press office stated.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago American aircraft carriers have stepped up their presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, including sailing to Crete where the US Navy has a base at Souda Bay.

Officers from the carrier met Greek leaders while sailors got some time off to see Piraeus and Athens, where tours were organized for them, Capt. David Pollard, the ship’s commander also said.

They also got to take part in a Thousand Points of Light Community Relations event, working with the local school The Home Project and to help students learn English and participate in athletic events with them.

Greece and the US in 2022 renewed a military cooperation agreement that will see a bigger American military presence in the country during a time when Turkey has threatened to invade and had further stepped up provocations.