x

February 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 37ºF

Politics

US Aircraft Carrier Perched Off Piraeus On Mission Watching Russian Ships

February 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Ο ΥΦΕΘΑ ΝΙΚΟΛΑΟΣ ΧΑΡΔΑΛΙΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΠΥΡΗΝΟΚΙΝΗΤΟ ΑΕΡΟΠΛΑΝΟΦΟΡΟ USS George H.W. Bush (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΑΜΥΝΑΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Nuclear-powered USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier at the port of Piraeus, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

PIRAEUS – A stop in the port of Piraeus by the nuclear-powered USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier was designed to do more than let sailors see the Greek capital, also part of a NATO mission to keep an eye on the Russian Navy.

“Our mission on deployment has been to work closely with our partners and NATO Allies in order to deter, and if necessary, defend the Alliance,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, the US Navy’s press office stated.

https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/3287434/george-hw-bush-carrier-strike-group-arrives-in-piraeus-greece/

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago American aircraft carriers have stepped up their presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, including sailing to Crete where the US Navy has a base at Souda Bay.

Nuclear-powered USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier at the port of Piraeus, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

Officers from the carrier met Greek leaders while sailors got some time off to see Piraeus and Athens, where tours were organized for them, Capt. David Pollard, the ship’s commander also said.

They also got to take part in a Thousand Points of Light Community Relations event, working with the local school The Home Project and to help students learn English and participate in athletic events with them.

Greece and the US in 2022 renewed a military cooperation agreement that will see a  bigger American military presence in the country during a time when Turkey has threatened to invade and had further stepped up provocations.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis, Tsipras Clash in Greek Parliament on Armed Forces

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis started his speech in the parliament on Tuesday with a reference to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, the Greek aid sent to the neighbouring country but also the communication that both the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and himself have had with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Society
Greece Will Subsidize Rooftop Solar Panels if Batteries Included
Politics
Greek Tourism Ministy Honors Raft of Greek Tourism Leaders

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.